Video: How the classic arcade game NBA Jam was designed

In this 2018 GDC session, NBA Jam lead designer and programmer Mark Turmell discusses the vision behind the influential game and its role during the '90s arcade boom.

Turmell also describes the vision behind NBA Jam, going on to explain how the first ridiculously huge dunk changed the course of the game’s design.

Players interested in the history of NBA Jam can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

