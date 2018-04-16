Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How the classic arcade game NBA Jam was designed

April 17, 2018 | By Staff
April 17, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this 2018 GDC session, NBA Jam lead designer and programmer Mark Turmell discusses the vision behind the influential game and its role during the '90s arcade boom.

Turmell also describes the vision behind NBA Jam, going on to explain how the first ridiculously huge dunk changed the course of the game’s design.

Players interested in the history of NBA Jam can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[04.16.18]
Game Designer
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[04.16.18]
Software Engineer
Bad Robot Productions, Inc.
Bad Robot Productions, Inc. — Santa Monica, California, United States
[04.13.18]
Creative Director - Design
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.13.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Reversing the sunk cost fallacy: Devs recount what shouldn't have been cut
Game design portfolio-building tips from a Creative Assembly vet
Blog: Why Fortnite will fall, but battle royale will rise on mobile
U.S. iPhone users spent an average of $58 on apps and IAPs in 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image