Chat with the developers behind Into the Breach at 3PM EDT

How do you follow up a smash success like the roguelike FTL? If you're the Subset Games team, you go from the depths of space into the apocalyptic world of mechs and time travel with Into the Breach. It's a roguelike strategy game that rewards players who choose to grapple with failure while asking them to think carefully about how they choose their targets.

We at Gamasutra have been excited for the chance to talk to the Subset Games team about their work, so today at 3PM EDT (12PM Pacific), we're going to be chatting with Justin Ma and Matthew Davis while playing the game over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you've got questions for the two about how Into the Breach was made, be sure to swing by and ask them in Twitch chat!

