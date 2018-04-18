Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developers behind Into the Breach at 3PM EDT

April 18, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
April 18, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

How do you follow up a smash success like the roguelike FTL? If you're the Subset Games team, you go from the depths of space into the apocalyptic world of mechs and time travel with Into the Breach. It's a roguelike strategy game that rewards players who choose to grapple with failure while asking them to think carefully about how they choose their targets. 

We at Gamasutra have been excited for the chance to talk to the Subset Games team about their work, so today at 3PM EDT (12PM Pacific), we're going to be chatting with Justin Ma and Matthew Davis while playing the game over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you've got questions for the two about how Into the Breach was made, be sure to swing by and ask them in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.18]
Senior Mission Designer
Dischan Media Inc.
Dischan Media Inc. — Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
[04.17.18]
3D Modeler/Game Designer (NOC 5223)
Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[04.16.18]
Game Designer
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[04.16.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A (slightly) different way to think about games and art
Reversing the sunk cost fallacy: Devs recount what shouldn't have been cut
Game design portfolio-building tips from a Creative Assembly vet
Blog: Why Fortnite will fall, but battle royale will rise on mobile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image