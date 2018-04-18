Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite mobile nabbed $25M in revenue during its first month

Fortnite mobile nabbed $25M in revenue during its first month

April 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Epic Games’ mobile version of its own popular free-to-play battle royale game grossed $25 million during its first 30 days on iOS, despite being an invite-only game for at least half of that time.

This figure comes from the mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower, who also notes that Fortnite mobile has surpassed all other mobile games (and many other apps) in terms of cumulative daily spend during the month of April.

Sensor Tower’s data says that Fortnite mobile has brought in $25 million in revenue since its mid-March release, with roughly $9.5 million of that coming in between April 1 and 15. Looking at April alone, the free-to-play game is the second highest grossing app on iOS for the period, just behind Netflix. 

For comparison, the second highest earning game on Sensor Tower’s list, Candy Crush, falls in the number six slot overall with $5.7 million generated during those first two weeks.

Fortnite mobile first released on March 15 as an invite-only title, later opening its doors to all iOS players on April 2. Even with just an iOS launch, the game saw $1.5 million in revenue during its first week out and Sensor Tower notes that the game could likely gross more that $500 million by the end of the year, provided Epic’s yet-unannounced release date for the Android version falls during the summer. 

Related Jobs

Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.13.18]
Senior Cloud Services Engineer
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.13.18]
Senior Graphics Programmer
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.13.18]
Physics Engineer
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.13.18]
Technical Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A (slightly) different way to think about games and art
Reversing the sunk cost fallacy: Devs recount what shouldn't have been cut
Game design portfolio-building tips from a Creative Assembly vet
Blog: Why Fortnite will fall, but battle royale will rise on mobile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image