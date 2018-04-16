Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 18, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Monomi Park, Visual Concepts, and more are hiring now!

April 18, 2018 | By Staff
Programming, Art, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

AnimatorSkydance Interactive 

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for an innovative Animator with at least two years of experience and one shipped title to join its team. Skydance notes that its ideal hire is well-versed in all aspects of animation development, with a strong eye for character animation and cinematic work.

Quality Assurance Specialist, Monomi Park

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is looking for a Quality Assurance Specialist to join in on the development of its game, Slime Rancher, as well as the games it cooks up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in testing on PC and consoles, have excellent communication skills, be a real detective when it comes to isolating development issues, and a burning desire to make and play games.

Sr. Software Engineer (AI), Visual Concepts
​Location: Novato, California

Visual Concepts is seeking a Sr. Software Engineer to focus on AI and gameplay development. Ideally, this role requires at least 3 years of experience in AI and gameplay development for console games, with one shipped title in the role of AI engineer, experience designing and implementing an AI decision framework, and fluency in C++. 

Director of Live Operations, Big Fish Games

Location: Oakland, California

Big Fish Games is looking for a Director of Live Operations to lead the strategy, development, and execution of in-game promotions & events, and drive monthly goals and revenue targets for its portfolio of games. In this role, you would analyze the market and competitive landscape to constantly evolve how it builds engaging content and promotions, and drive the overarching data strategy, ensuring that event and promotion decisions are based on in-depth data analysis.

Sr. Software Engineer, Phaser Lock Interactive

Location: Austin, Texas

Phaser Lock Interactive in Austin TX is looking for a mid-level to Senior Software Engineer for its upcoming virtual reality RTS game Final Assault. A developer in this position would develop game mechanics and system processes, implement and optimize functionality in existing game engines, and provide technical leadership while developing VR games on multiple platforms including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR.

