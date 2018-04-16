Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 18, 2018
How to market a game with minimal budget

April 18, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

There's a lot of advice available for designers wondering how much they should spend on a marketing budget while trying to build up hype for their title. But how can developers market their game if their budget is zero? 

In this GDC 2018 session, No More Robots' Mike Rose discusses how he got press, streamers, YouTubers, deals, and sales for the procedurally generated biking game Descenders while spending the bare minimum on marketing. 

Independent developers interested in learning how to market their own games while on a budget can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

