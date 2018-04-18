Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How the West was fun: Have a look at West of Loathing 's design doc

How the West was fun: Have a look at West of Loathing's design doc

April 18, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 18, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

Asymmetric's Zack Johnson took to Twitter this week to share a copy of the design document created during the company's production of its 2017 RPG West of Loathing.

It's a well-written and cheeky example of something many devs sweat over, as well as perhaps the only example of a public design doc for a comedy RPG set in a Wild West populated entirely by stick figures.

Devs skimming through will find it lays out everything from the game's core conceits ("all fights should be avoidable") and principle interactions to how it might handle things like party members ("pardners will conspicuously NOT start a romantic relationship with the player in exchange for trinkets") and random encounters.

If you're at all curious about the game or Asymmetric's efforts to write and design a comedic game, the full doc is well worth a read. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.17.18]
Senior Mission Designer
Dischan Media Inc.
Dischan Media Inc. — Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
[04.17.18]
3D Modeler/Game Designer (NOC 5223)
Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[04.16.18]
Game Designer
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[04.16.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A (slightly) different way to think about games and art
Don't Miss: What is your game actually about?
Fortnite mobile nabbed $25M in revenue during its first month
Blog: Breaking down the technologies of Civilization


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image