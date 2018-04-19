Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 19, 2018
Crossfire developer Smilegate closes Berlin studio

April 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: South Korean developer Smilegate has closed its Berlin studio just over a year after it opened. 

Smilegate is the creator of online shooter Crossfire, an uber-popular FPS with more than 650 million registered players and a peak concurrent user count of over 8 million. 

The company began branching out into Europe back in December 2016, and opened its Berlin office in February 2017. No specific reason was given for its sudden closure, with Smilegate simply explaining it needs to implement changes to effectively pursue a "new business strategy." 

A short statement suggests more restructuring could take place in the future, although the Korean outfit claims Crossfire won't be affected by the changes.

