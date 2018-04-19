Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Loot boxes with real-world value deemed unlawful in The Netherlands

Loot boxes with real-world value deemed unlawful in The Netherlands

April 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Developers looking to launch their games in the Netherlands might want to avoid loot boxes after the region's Gaming Authority found that some implementations violate the Betting and Gaming Act. 

The Netherlands Gaming Authority (NGA) had been investigating loot box usage in 10 unnamed titles after concerns were raised by players, parents, and those working in addiction care.

It found that four of those 10 games are currently breaking the law by offering random prizes that have real-world value without letting players influence the outcome.

As reported by Dutch website NOS (via Reddit), the publishers of those four mystery titles (rumored to be FIFA 18, Dota 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Rocket League) have been told to amend their loot box model within the next eight weeks. If they fail to do so, the gambling authority could hit them with a fine or even pull the offending titles from sale. 

The NGA claims offering "games of chance" to Dutch consumers is prohibited without a license, and believes loot boxes are very similar to gambling games like slot machines and roulette in terms of design and mechanics. 

It took no legal issue with the other six titles as they don't offer loot box rewards with any real-world worth or market value, although the group still feels loot boxes in general pose an addiction risk -- namely because they're aimed towards younger people.

"As a result of opening loot boxes, socially vulnerable groups such as young people could eventually be encouraged to play other games of chance. The risk of gambling addiction in this group is many times higher than in adults," reads the study. 

"To date, the Netherlands Gaming Authority has not observed any suitable control measures taken by the providers of games with loot boxes to exclude vulnerable groups and prevent gambling addiction."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃƒÂ¨ge, Belgium
[04.19.18]
Game Developer (Unity)
Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃƒÂ¨ge, Belgium
[04.19.18]
Game Designer
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.18.18]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Being OK with being lost in Capy's Below
Loot boxes with real-world value deemed unlawful in The Netherlands
A (slightly) different way to think about games and art
Blog: Designing countermoves in PvP games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image