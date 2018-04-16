Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus overhauls privacy policy and terms of service

Oculus overhauls privacy policy and terms of service

April 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
April 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus is implementing a new privacy policy, code of conduct and terms of service ahead of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect on May 25.

The GDPR is a law on data protection and privacy which addresses the export of personal data outside of the EU, with the new upgrades set to include the global Oculus community to safeguard users in VR environments. 

In a blog post, the company outlines its new changes which include: 

  • A new My Privacy Center that includes tools to view your information and download the data you’ve shared with Oculus—launching on May 20.
  • Updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy that will be available April 20 with a more detailed explanation and real-world examples of how Oculus uses your information to create a better VR experience for you.
  • Adding the Code of Conduct to our official Terms to provide increased visibility of our commitment to create a safe VR environment for all people.

The "My Privacy Center" feature gives users a look at the data Oculus collects on them, but they won't be able to see any information that's been made anonymous. The new feature also won't show data stored locally on an Oculus device.

The FAQ provides more information about what information is shared with developers and third parties, as well as what kind of data the company records and why.  

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.19.18]
UI Artist
20 Below Games, inc
20 Below Games, inc — Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
[04.19.18]
Associate Games Producer VR/AR
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.19.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.19.18]
Senior Systems Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Being OK with being lost in Capy's Below
Thanks to a cosmetic change, Epic accidentally rebalanced Fortnite's shotguns
Oculus overhauls privacy policy and terms of service
Blog: What happens when you lose your entire test-suite?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image