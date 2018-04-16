Oculus overhauls privacy policy and terms of service

Oculus is implementing a new privacy policy, code of conduct and terms of service ahead of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect on May 25.

The GDPR is a law on data protection and privacy which addresses the export of personal data outside of the EU, with the new upgrades set to include the global Oculus community to safeguard users in VR environments.

In a blog post, the company outlines its new changes which include:

A new My Privacy Center that includes tools to view your information and download the data you’ve shared with Oculus—launching on May 20.

Updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy that will be available April 20 with a more detailed explanation and real-world examples of how Oculus uses your information to create a better VR experience for you.

Adding the Code of Conduct to our official Terms to provide increased visibility of our commitment to create a safe VR environment for all people.

The "My Privacy Center" feature gives users a look at the data Oculus collects on them, but they won't be able to see any information that's been made anonymous. The new feature also won't show data stored locally on an Oculus device.

The FAQ provides more information about what information is shared with developers and third parties, as well as what kind of data the company records and why.