Video: Alternative ways to approach concept art

In this 2015 GDC session, One Pixel Brush's Shaddy Safadi explains how AAA games need not only concept artists, but concept designers with a refined sensibility for storytelling, shape design and cinematic lighting.

Safadi recommends abandoning old ideas about concept work (like how to do "sketches" or how to involve the client) and move towards building mockups in 3d, kitbashing, photobashing and utilizing new technology instead to create unique and believable worlds.

Concept artists curious about how they can use alternative methods for their own work can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

