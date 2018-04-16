Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
arrowLatest Blogs
Video: Alternative ways to approach concept art

April 19, 2018 | By Staff
In this 2015 GDC session, One Pixel Brush's Shaddy Safadi explains how AAA games need not only concept artists, but concept designers with a refined sensibility for storytelling, shape design and cinematic lighting.

Safadi recommends abandoning old ideas about concept work (like how to do "sketches" or how to involve the client) and move towards building mockups in 3d, kitbashing, photobashing and utilizing new technology instead to create unique and believable worlds. 

Concept artists curious about how they can use alternative methods for their own work can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

