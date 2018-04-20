Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Create your own cardboard controllers with free 'gambi_abo' blueprints

Create your own cardboard controllers with free 'gambi_abo' blueprints

April 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Cardboard controllers are all the rage these days (just ask Nintendo), and now you can hop aboard the biodegradable bandwagon by using these gambi_abo blueprints to create your own for next to nothing. 

Created by Brazilian game maker and researcher Enric Llagostera, gambi_abo is a free collection of do-it-yourself instructions for cardboard game controllers designed with accessibility in mind. 

Dubbed GambiCons, each quirky contraption is cheap to make and easy to modify, and can be tweaked to fit a wide variety of games. 

Llagostera hopes developers will take the chance to make modifications of their very own, and has implored his fellow creators to use the free designs to bring the political aspects of their projects to the fore. 

"Let’s embrace making and playing games as a form of political action: this is the main reason behind the choice of topics and games for the GambiCons. Gambi_abo is designed to help bring a critical perspective on the capitalist world we live in. I believe alternative game controllers are great ways to challenge the way we play games and our expectations," he wrote. 

"While this transformative aspect has been mostly used to create InnovativeFun™, it also has a very political potential. In a way, if we can design controllers to change how we play, why can’t we do so in ways that politically engage with the world? gambi_abo is an invitation to do just that."

It's a neat idea, and one that's sure to spark a lot of creativity and experimentation. There are currently three blueprints available, including a keyboard-based steering wheel and a curious looking bitcoin sieve. 

You can find out more about the controllers themselves and the ideas behind them by checking out the gambi_abo GitHub page.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.20.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.19.18]
UI Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[04.19.18]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Dandara's unique jump-only movement mechanic
Q&A: Being OK with being lost in Capy's Below
Thanks to a cosmetic change, Epic accidentally rebalanced Fortnite's shotguns
Oculus overhauls privacy policy and terms of service


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image