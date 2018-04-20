Capcom scrapping Puzzle Fighter to focus on Dead Rising

Capcom Vancouver is sunsetting mobile title Puzzle Fighter so it can refocus on the Dead Rising franchise.

The mobile version of the arcade classic only launched in November last year, but has already been deemed surplus to requirements and will be pulled from app stores on July 1.

It will remain playable until July 31, at which point the servers will be shut down for good. Capcom is giving all players 10,000 gems (the title's in-game currency) in an attempt to soften the blow, and will also be releasing any upcoming characters and stages for free.

It's worth noting that in-app purchases will be disabled on April 23, so active players will want to spend their free gems sooner rather than later (though they can still be used to upgrade characters before the servers are shut down).