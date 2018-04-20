Learn the secrets behind reviving BattleTech today at 4PM EDT

One of the game industry's oldest and most lawsuit-friendly franchises, BattleTech went from being a '90s staple of game licensing to a forgotten memory, before being resurrected a couple years ago by Shadowrun developer Harebrained Schemes via Kickstarter. Next week, the new BattleTech will launch on Steam to the general public, and we've been afforded the rare opportunity to chat with the developers right before the game launches.

So today at 4PM EDT, we're going live on Twitch with Mike McCain (who joined us previously during the BattleTech backer beta) and Mitch Gitelman (who's been working on BattleTech-related games for quite some time), to talk about the launch of BattleTech, what they've learned during development, and why managing your mercenary company's financial spreadsheets is just so satisfying.

If you've got questions for McCain and Gitelman (and you should), be sure to join us at 4PM EDT and ask them in Twitch chat!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamsutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.