Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring a Lead Lighting Artist

April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018 | By Staff
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Lighting ArtistSucker Punch Productions

Location: Seattle, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for a talented Lead Lighting Artist with a solid understanding of current run-time rendering technologies to illuminate the world of Ghost of Tsushima. The ideal candidate will have previous experience as a Senior Lighting Artist in game development, deep understanding of traditional lighting concepts, outstanding communication skills, and an unbridled passion to raise the bar in the visual entertainment industry. Come join us at our Seattle/Bellevue studio and don’t forget your snowboard, rain jacket, and mountain bike so you can explore the beautiful Pacific Northwest!

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with creative direction, art direction, game direction, and concept art to help design the look and feel of our environment through lighting.
  • Master the proprietary lighting system, tools and systems.
  • Work with the Art Director to ensure visual quality and continuity across the game.
  • Collaborate with rendering engineers and technical artists to provide feedback, improve lighting technology, tools, and workflows.
  • Work with the lighting team to establish, refine and improve pipeline productivity.
  • Make the mood and atmosphere from concept art come alive in the game’s environments.
  • Work with color grading and other post process effects to achieve a game with a rich atmosphere, tone, and depth.
  • Join forces with VFX, surfacing and materials, and the art teams to achieve the highest quality lighting across the entire game.

Qualifications and Skills

  • At least 3 years of Lead Artist experience in console or PC game development including completion of at least one full cycle of art production on a project from concept development through release.
  • Solid understanding of advanced run-time rendering technology deferred lighting, light maps and baked lighting tech.
  • Strong knowledge of physical based lighting and rendering.
  • Strong knowledge of general shading and material behavior.
  • Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.
  • Excellent Maya skills.
  • Highly developed eye for color, composition and detail.
  • Problem solver with ability to learn new technologies and software on-the-fly.
  • Effective verbal and written communicator.

Bonus Factors

  • Previous PlayStation game development.
  • Photography or Cinematography skills.

Portfolio and other Requirements

  • A portfolio review is required. 
  • Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.

 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

 

