April 20, 2018
Video: The qualities that make for a good producer

April 20, 2018 | By Staff
While producers come from many different backgrounds, it's important to understand the qualities that make for a good one. 

In this 2016 GDC session, Gearbox Software's Aaron Thibault goes over some common mistakes made by new producers, outlining the qualities that make for a good producer by offering observations from 19 years in games and 5 years in music.

Thibault discusses some tools and strategies that will be helpful for producers who are building a team or overlooking a project so that they're successful. 

Producers interested in seeing how they can incorporate Thibault's advice into their own work can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

