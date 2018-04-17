Video: The qualities that make for a good producer

While producers come from many different backgrounds, it's important to understand the qualities that make for a good one.

In this 2016 GDC session, Gearbox Software's Aaron Thibault goes over some common mistakes made by new producers, outlining the qualities that make for a good producer by offering observations from 19 years in games and 5 years in music.

Thibault discusses some tools and strategies that will be helpful for producers who are building a team or overlooking a project so that they're successful.

Producers interested in seeing how they can incorporate Thibault's advice into their own work can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

