Valve acquires Firewatch creator Campo Santo

Firewatch developer Campo Santo has been acquired by U.S. distributor and game maker Valve -- the studio behind acclaimed franchises including Portal and Half-Life, and operator of the hugely popular Steam digital marketplace.

The team broke the news in a blog post over the weekend, explaining that, in Valve, they've found a company that shares many of the same values they hold dear.

Campo Santo will be relocating to Valve's Bellevue headquarters as part of the deal, but don't expect any other sweeping changes.

All 12 members of the studio will be sticking around in their current roles, while work on upcoming project In the Valley of the Gods will continue as planned.

What's more, the studio has promised to keep supporting Firewatch, and also intends to carry on delivering regular blog content and quarterly reviews.

"We had a series of long conversations with the people at Valve, and everyone shared the satisfaction we take in working with people whose talents dwarf our own to make things we never thought possible," reads the blog post.

"Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in. They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there, and we said yes."