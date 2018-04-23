Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 23, 2018
Terminal Reality is suing Microsoft over shadow and lighting patents

Terminal Reality is suing Microsoft over shadow and lighting patents

April 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr

April 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
BloodRayne developer Terminal Reality and its exclusive licensee Infernal Technology are suing Microsoft for infringing on the patents for its lighting and shadowing technologies.

While primarily known as a developer, Terminal also created a variety of game engines, including the Infernal Engine that's at the heart of this case. 

According to the complaint (as spotted by Patent Arcade), Terminal believes a number of Microsoft titles and the engines used to create them have infringed on its Infernal Engine tech patents. 

The list of infringing titles includes big names and recent releases like Halo 5, Gears of War 4, Sea of Thieves, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Although its currently at loggerheads with Microsoft, Terminal hasn't been active in the world of game development since reportedly shutting down its Texas studio back in 2013.

