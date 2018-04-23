Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 23, 2018
April 23, 2018
April 23, 2018
GOG is getting more Steam-like with addition of new social features

April 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The digital games platform GOG has introduced a batch of new social features to its website that let players view and share their own libraries and game activities with friends and other folks, similar to some of the social features already on its standalone GOG Galaxy application.

GOG has been a major player in the digital game retail space for a while now, but each of the new features added to its web client shows a shift in focus toward a more social atmosphere similar to what digital game giant Steam has been offering for years.

Each new offering is nested under new “user profiles” on GOG and split between new feed, profile, games, and friends sections. Through those new tabs, GOG users are able to view the recent gameplay statistics for themselves or others, compare things like trophies and gameplay totals against friends, and take a gander at friends’ game libraries, provided their privacy settings allow it. 

The new social features are already live on both GOG’s website and come with a handful of new privacy settings to match, the bulk of which are set to share information with only GOG friends by default. 

