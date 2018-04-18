Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring an Associate Producer

Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring an Associate Producer

April 23, 2018 | By Staff
April 23, 2018 | By Staff
Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Associate ProducerCold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Associate Producer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Can you not help but care if the team is on target, working on the most important tasks to hit their overall goal? Do you arrange schedules to solve for interdependencies like a wizard and attack work roadblocks like a berserker? Is it a point of personal pride that you know the current status and roadmap of the project like it was tattooed on you? 

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

  • Work with team members to ensure timelines are realistic and deliverables are scoped to allow for confident delivery of the highest possible quality within the time allotted.
  • Track and prioritize development tasks to make sure we hit team goals on time.
  • Be the liaison between the studio and third party development partners, including platform owners, publishers, outsourcing partners.
  • Support leads and founders in holding product vision – be a product knowledge base for inside and outside of the company.
  • Run meetings and playtests. Drive agendas and achieve defined goals. Communicate the resulting information, decisions and tasks to the team.
  • Lead day to day playtesting and manage QA operations
  • Handle the localization of pipeline

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

  • Love of games. 
  • A minimum of 2 years of industry experience in an internal production role.
  • Must have worked on at least one shipped game throughout the entire product cycle.
  • Excellent documentation and communication skills with strong attention to detail. 
  • Extensive knowledge of how games are made.
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize, and follow-through to completion.
  • Great interpersonal and facilitation abilities.
  • A deep desire to make game development better for all those involved.
  • Proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook.

Would Love to See

  • Previous hands-on development experience
  • Experience in bringing a product through console certification and release cycle.
  • Experience in multiplayer, console, RPG and/or shooter games a plus.
  • Proficiency in JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Slack, Project.
  • Experience with outsourcing management

Education

  • No requirement. 

Benefits

Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:

Health and Wellness

  • Medical, Dental and Vision
  • 401(k)
  • Prescription Drug Coverage
  • Life Insurance
  • Business Travel Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Long Term Disability

Perks

  • Employee Referral Program
  • Education Reimbursement
  • Fitness Club Discounts
  • Training and Development
  • Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program
  • Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

