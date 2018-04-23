Quantic Dream takes legal action against French media for negative press

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is suing French media outlets Le Monde and Mediapart for reports on the studios' working conditions published back in January.

This is reportedly the first case of a studio taking legal action against the press over negative reporting.

As reported by Kotaku, David Cage said that "we're suing their journalists," during a preview appointment for Detroit held in New York City on Thursday.

One of the journalists being sued, William Audureau, confirmed to Kotaku that he was dealing with paperwork for the lawsuit.

Audureau published his piece to Mediapart and Canard PC, although Canard PC has apparently not been affected.

Instead, the French publication received two "threatening" letters from Quantic Dream (before and after publication of the stories) instead of lawsuits.

"Nothing came after both letters, and so far we have not been informed of any lawsuit against Canard PC," said publishing director Ivan Gaudé.

Canard PC, Mediapart, and Le Monde all collaborated on the pieces detailing the management and unhealthy work culture taking place at Quantic Dream. Not long after publication, Quantic Dream denied the accusations but retracted its statement a month later stating legal action was underway.