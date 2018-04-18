Kartridge announces new dev-friendly revenue terms

Kongregate has announced new terms for its upcoming downloadable games platform Kartridge, which will now provide developers with additional revenue entitling developers to 100 percent of revenue earned on their first $10,000 in sales.

Currently in beta and slated to launch this summer, Kartridge is marketed as a platform to help devs set their own pricing model, customize the user experience within the Kartridge ecosystem, and tailor their store pages using a variety of tools.

The new terms apply on a per-title basis, meaning developers can take advantage of the revenue bonus for all their titles on the Kartridge platform. The term has been extended indefinitely after initially being announced as a limited-time offer (slated to expire in October 2018).

Kartridge is also providing an additional revenue-share bonus for exclusive content (also on a per-game basis), so developers who place their titles exclusively on Kartridge for Windows and MacOS platforms will earn 100 percent of revenue on their first $10,000 and then 90 percent on their next $40,000.

There are no restrictions on the exclusivity period and developers will have the right to end exclusivity at any time. This applies to games available for sale exclusively on Kartridge before October 31 2018. After the promotional period, developer revenue share will change to 70 percent of revenue.



Developers interested in learning more about the Kartridge platform can find information at the Kartridge dev site.