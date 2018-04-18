Video: Exploring modular AI

The term "modular AI" has been bandied about frequently in recent years, but specific, usable implementation details are often sparse.

In this 2016 GDC session, programmers Kevin Dill, Christopher Dragert and Troy Humphreys discuss the concept of modular AI using examples from shipped titles.

The talk goes into how developers can cleanly decouple their AI from the game engine so that, once implemented, modular components are ready for reuse across future game projects.

Using practical descriptions of modular architectures and common components, the techniques described can be applied to a broad range of decision-making algorithms and game genres.

Programmers interested in learning about modular AI can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

