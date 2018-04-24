Obituary: Longtime industry veteran Jay Moon

Longtime project manager and industry veteran Jay Moon has passed away, Gamasutra has learned.

Moon played critical roles in a wide variety of notable games that sprung up during the 1990s, acting as producer, project manager, music coordinator, and public relations on memorable games like Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Batman Forever, and NBA Jam Tournament Edition through the years.

He is credited as a co-founder of the development studio Iguana Entertainment and contributed to titles like Aero the Acro-Bat, The Pirates of Dark Water, College Slam, and Iggy's Reckin' Balls in various positions at the studio.

Moon also served as a software development manager for Sunsoft of America, and helped to start publications like Electronic Gaming Monthly and GamePro magazine during his storied career.