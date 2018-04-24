Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Longtime industry veteran Jay Moon

Obituary: Longtime industry veteran Jay Moon

April 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Longtime project manager and industry veteran Jay Moon has passed away, Gamasutra has learned. 

Moon played critical roles in a wide variety of notable games that sprung up during the 1990s, acting as producer, project manager, music coordinator, and public relations on memorable games like Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Batman Forever, and NBA Jam Tournament Edition through the years.

He is credited as a co-founder of the development studio Iguana Entertainment and contributed to titles like Aero the Acro-Bat, The Pirates of Dark Water, College Slam, and Iggy's Reckin' Balls in various positions at the studio.

Moon also served as a software development manager for Sunsoft of America, and helped to start publications like Electronic Gaming Monthly and GamePro magazine during his storied career. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.23.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.23.18]
Lead VFX Artist
Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[04.23.18]
Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.23.18]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Creating a fake OS that feels like home in Secret Little Haven
Tencent investing $15M to help establish Fortnite in China
Blog: Lessons from five years of VR locomotion experiments
Blizzard brings paid mods to StarCraft II with 'Premium Arcade' initiative


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image