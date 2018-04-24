Xbox is starting to let players link their Discord and Xbox accounts

Xbox and Discord have joined forces for a cross-platform partnership that will allow players to tie their Discord and Xbox Live accounts together.

While a number of other game platforms like Steam and Blizzard's Battle.net already offer Discord integration, Xbox is notably the first console to partner up and allow Discord users to link accounts.

All in all, the new feature allows Xbox players to display the game they’re currently playing on their Xbox One or Xbox Live on PC to the video game-centric social chat platform Discord.

Players then have the option to have Discord display Xbox as their status or have the Xbox game they’re currently playing listed next to their username in places like Discord servers and friend lists.

Currently, only people enrolled in the Xbox Preview Program can link up with their Discord accounts, but the feature should be rolling out to more players in the coming weeks.