Sonic Mania surpasses 1M sold worldwide

Newsbrief: The retro-inspired Sonic game Sonic Mania has officially sold over 1 million copies worldwide, just over eight months since it first released late last year.

Sega noted the milestone in a recent issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu while discussing the game’s upcoming Sonic Mania Plus release and DLC.

Sonic Mania itself has an interesting origin, so it’s nice to see that the game resonated well with its global audience.

In short, the game was developed by a team of longtime Sonic fans, one of whom grabbed Sega's attention through an unofficial Sonic CD mobile port. More on that interesting tale can be found in this interview with members of the dev team.