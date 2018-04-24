Death Road to Canada devs delay release out of respect for recent tragedy

Ukiyo Publishing is postponing the console release of Death Road to Canada following the incident in Toronto yesterday involving the death of ten pedestrians.

Originally slated to hit PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 25, the London-based publisher took to Twitter to announce the postponement of Rocketcat Game's Death Road to Canada.

The publishers were met with some resistance from a few players looking forward to the April 25 launch, but stood firm with the decision, citing that keeping the original date would be insensitive for those directly and indirectly involved in the event.

The procedurally generated "road trip simulator" has players control a vehicle to get around, and it can be used to run over zombies.

The publisher has not released more information about possible console dates, writing that "we are working with the platform holders on a suitable release date."

Hi Everyone,

Due to the tragic events that happened in Toronto yesterday, we felt that now wouldn't be the right time to release Death Road to Canada, so we have put the release on hold for now.



We apologises to all the fans and our condolences to those affected by the events. — UKIYO Publishing (@UkiyoPublishing) April 24, 2018