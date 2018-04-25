Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Belgian Gaming Commission declares loot boxes illegal

Belgian Gaming Commission declares loot boxes illegal

April 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    4 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Belgian Gaming Commission has declared loot boxes illegal, following in the footsteps of their Dutch counterparts who reached a similar decision last week

The commission had been investigating loot box usage in popular titles like Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, Overwatch, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and concluded that Battlefront is the only release not currently in violation of its gaming laws -- purely because EA completely reworked the title's loot boxes around a month ago.

According to a statement from Belgum's Minister of Justice, Koen Geens (translated by Eurogamer), the loot boxes in the other three titles have been branded "games of chance," and are therefore illegal under current regulations. 

Geens has demanded that loot boxes are pulled from all three offending titles immediately. If the game's publishers refuse to comply, they could be hit with a €800,000 ($975,000) fine, and might even face a prison sentence. 

While talk of jail time might seem premature, Geens is taking such a hard-line stance because of the perceived risk loot boxes present to children and young adults. 

"We have already taken numerous measures to protect both minors and adults against the influence of, among other things, gambling advertising," he said. "It is often children who come into contact with such systems and we cannot allow that […] especially when they are looking for fun in a video game."

Moving forward, Geens intends to get in touch with game developers and publishers to push for the removal of loot boxes sooner rather than later.

 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.25.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.25.18]
Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.25.18]
3D Artist Ã¢Â€Â“ for a New Mobile Game
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.25.18]
Senior Audio Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How many wishlists should your game have when launching on Steam?
Belgian Gaming Commission declares loot boxes illegal
Blog: Standing out in a saturated market
Creating a fake OS that feels like home in Secret Little Haven


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image