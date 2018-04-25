Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 25, 2018
Xbox marketing lead Albert Penello leaves Microsoft after 18 years

Xbox marketing lead Albert Penello leaves Microsoft after 18 years

April 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Albert Penello, Microsoft's senior director of console marketing, has left the company after 18 years. 

Penello joined the company back in October 2000, and was tasked with overseeing all hardware, accessories, and experiences planning for Xbox and Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Division. 

Recently, he'd been leading the worldwide go-to-market strategies for all Xbox consoles, from the standard Xbox One to the supercharged Xbox One X. 

Penello announced his departure in a series of tweets, where he thanked his colleagues and fans for their support and feedback over the years. 

"Well today is a crazy day. I've made the decision after 18 years to leave Microsoft," he wrote. "To say it's been a "once in a lifetime" experience is an understatement. The team at Xbox has meant so much to me and I'll be cheering them on -- there is so much great stuff still to come."

Prior to joining Microsoft, Penello worked at EA for six years as the publisher's product marketing manager. There, he oversaw and managed key properties including Need for Speed, James Bond, and Xena.

