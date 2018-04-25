Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 25, 2018
Join Gamasutra and Chris Hecker for a chat about SpyParty at 3PM EDT

April 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Asymmetric multiplayer game SpyParty has been in development for quite some time, but a few weeks ago the game finally manifested on Steam Early Access, bringing the assassination/party simulator to the masses. 

Since developer Chris Hecker and his compatriots have worked for quite some time on this project, we're excited for a chance to talk with him about his process over on our Twitch channel at 3PM EDT, and what he feels about the state of the game so far. Hecker will also get an opportunity to review our performance with the game, which at best, could be described as "well-intentioned."

If you've got questions about making it easy for players to simulate NPCs, asymmetricalgameplay, or releasing multiplayer games on Steam, come ask them in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

