April 25, 2018
God of War among the few AAA games to be localized for Croatia

April 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
God of War has been fully localized for Croatia, becoming one of few large triple-A titles to be officially translated and localized for the Croatian games market. 

A screenshot posted by xLockdown to the Croatia subreddit shows the God of War title screen with subtitles translating the text from English to Croatian. 

In-game text localization includes menus, subtitles, inventory, controls, and the codex. As noted by the Croatian games site hcl, translated speech does not sync up with the character's voices, "so Kratos and other characters do not speak 'homely'."

Hcl notes that the translation was done professionally, writing that it didn't feature "any grammatical errors," and "no new words invented, and the translation reflected the expression of the characters close to the language spirit." 

 

