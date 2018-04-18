Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Remedy, InnoGames, and more are hiring now!

April 25, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Project ManagerTonk Tonk Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tonk Tonk Games is looking for a Project Manager with at least one shipped game under their belt to join its California-based development studio. This role tasks an individual with facilitating communication across teams, understanding the unique qualities of different disciplines of game dev, identify and implement optimal development methodologies, and compile progress reports and projections. 

Sr. Python Tools Programmer, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced and passionate problem-solver to fill the role of Senior Python Tools Programmer. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers, using industry-standard applications and one of the strongest Python-based tools frameworks in the industry and will have the opportunity to push the quality of content through the continued development of cutting-edge tools and pipelines for next-gen game development.

3D Artist, InnoGames

Location: Hamburg, Germany

InnoGames is looking for a 3D Artist with at least 3 years of experience to take part in the production of its new mobile game by creating and implementing all essential 3D environments for the success of the game. The company is on the lookout for someone to be a driving force in a highly motivated team.

Lead Animator, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment is looking for a Lead Animator to guide the team to create core and extended gameplay mechanics that will work for a worldwide audience and map out feature development roadmaps for future iterations of the Northlight Engine with its engine team. This role seeks a dev that can clearly communicate their vision to the team and that has great skill leading others in the creation of its next project. 

Game Dev Support (DevOps)USC School of Cinematic Arts

Location: Los Angeles, California

The USC School of Cinematic Arts is seeking a game dev support specialist to join its creative technology team. The successful candidate should have hands-on experience in game development, software life-cycle management, pipeline development, optimization and/or DevOps engineering.  Strong systems design skills and a proven ability to keep things simple and efficient in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment are key.

