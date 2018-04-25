Ragnarok Online shutting down European servers after 14 years

Ragnarok Online servers across Europe are shutting down following new service policy changes made under its publisher, WarpPortal.

Along with the rest of the games and services published by WarpPortal, the shutdown will occur on May 25 preceding the initiation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law addressing the export of personal data outside of the EU.

As reported by RPGsite, the change will cost companies to upgrade their storage security to address the regulation, which likely lead to Gravity's decision to shut down severs in European regions.

All games and account access will be blocked by regional IP, and players who made purchases between February 1, 2018 and April 30, 2018, will receive refunds as a result of the service termination.

A post made to the official Ragnarok Online Facebook page details new user agreement and privacy policy updates following changes made to the company's service policy.