April 25, 2018
Video: Avoid mistakes when putting together a creative portfolio

April 25, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Video

In this GDC 2018 Game Career Seminar, art directors and lead artists Greg Foertsch, Alison Kelly, Wyeth Johnson, Shawn Robertson, Gavin Goulden, Darren Bacon and Claire Hummel lay out portfolio pitfalls artists tend to fall into when deciding what work to showcase.

The panelists also go into detail about how to avoid common mistakes through providing real world examples of how to succeed in getting (and holding) an art director's attention when applying for jobs in the industry.

Artists interested in learning about how to build their portfolio can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel! 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

