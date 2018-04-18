Video: Avoid mistakes when putting together a creative portfolio

In this GDC 2018 Game Career Seminar, art directors and lead artists Greg Foertsch, Alison Kelly, Wyeth Johnson, Shawn Robertson, Gavin Goulden, Darren Bacon and Claire Hummel lay out portfolio pitfalls artists tend to fall into when deciding what work to showcase.

The panelists also go into detail about how to avoid common mistakes through providing real world examples of how to succeed in getting (and holding) an art director's attention when applying for jobs in the industry.

Artists interested in learning about how to build their portfolio can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

