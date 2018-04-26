Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 26, 2018
Lifetime Switch sales have surpassed 17M units

April 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The Nintendo Switch has sold 17.79 million units since launching just over a year ago on March 3, 2017. 

Nintendo revealed 15.05 million of those sales came during the past fiscal year, helping to bump up the company's full-year sales and profits. 

It's not just Switch hardware that's selling, either. The console's software roster has pulled in combined sales of 68.97 million, with popular first-party franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Splatoon leading the charge.

The latest hardware figures put the Switch well beyond its predecessor, with the Wii U only racking up 13.56 million lifetime sales. 

As it stands, Nintendo expects the Switch to sell another 20 million units during this financial year. If that happens, we could very well see the console close in on the 40 million sales mark by March 2019.

