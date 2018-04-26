Breath of the Wild is now the best-selling Zelda game to date

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has officially dethroned The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess as the best selling game in the series, according to sales numbers released by Nintendo.

By the company's count, roughly 10 million copies of Breath of the Wild have been sold since the game released last March, split between 8.48 million on Switch and 1.5 million on Wii U.

Twilight Princess, which also saw a dual-platform release, now comes in second place for the series with a lifetime 8.85 million copies sold between the GameCube and the Wii.

Breath of the Wild was notably a departure from many conventions favored by past games in The Legend of Zelda series, something that netted the game no small amount of praise from players, the media, and fellow game developers. Early on, the Switch version of the game even outsold the console itself for a brief period of time.

Now, Breath of the Wild sits as the third best selling game for the Nintendo Switch, following behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 9.22 million sold and Super Mario Odyssey at 10.41 million sold.