April 26, 2018
H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games lays off some staff

April 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games has laid off a portion of its workforce, cutting jobs across various departments within the studio in the process.

Daybreak confirmed the layoffs had occurred in a statement given to Gamasutra. Though the company did not note the full extent of the layoffs, early reports from developers on Twitter suggest that significant cuts were made, in the very least including some members of the H1Z1 team.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Game developers, meanwhile, have taken to Twitter to show support for those affected by the layoffs, many sharing links to open game industry positions to assist Daybreak devs that may have lost their jobs.

The company had recently launched its battle royale title H1Z1 out of Early Access and, after a short stint as a $19.99 game, into free-to-play as a result of growing esports aspirations for the title. More recently, the company made headlines for some confusion regarding ownership of the company and its relationship to the Russian company Columbus Nova, something the developer has since clarified in a forum post

The full statement from Daybreak can be found below:

“Daybreak confirms we are realigning our workforce to better position our company for the future.  Because of this, we have had to make an extremely difficult decision to part ways with some of our employees across various disciplines at the studio.  We are doing everything we can to take care of each affected individual by providing them appropriate transition assistance.

Daybreak remains focused on publishing and developing large-scale online games and will continue to service our existing and long-standing games and franchises.”

