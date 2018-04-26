Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tim Schafer: Don't be limited by ideas of what games "should" be

Tim Schafer: Don't be limited by ideas of what games "should" be

April 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

"Interactivity is what’s unique about games, a powerful tool that can’t be ignored, but I don’t like limited ideas about what games 'should' be.”

-Tim Schafer shares his perspective on game development

Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer sat down with The Guardian to talk game development, resulting in an insightful quick-fire interview that touches on everything from the growing presence of diversity in games to what his daughter has taught him about development. 

Much of the wisdom Schafer has to offer developers in the full interview seems to come from how the industry has changed over the years. He explains that, earlier on, non-programming development roles got less respect than the more technical development disciplines, though he now notes that artists are being rightfully recognized as a vital part of development.

Likewise, Schafer notes that the game development industry has warmed up to games that place story in the spotlight, as compared to the earlier days where system-driven gameplay reigned supreme. 

Still, Schafer explains that he isn’t a fan of filing video games into rigid requirements or otherwise limiting what games should be because players, like developers, come from a wide variety of experiences and all get different things out of games.

“We went through a period in the games industry where I felt I was being shamed for doing story. It was like, all games should be Deus Ex, all games should be design-driven and systemic,” says Schafer. “Interactivity is what’s unique about games, a powerful tool that can’t be ignored, but I don’t like limited ideas about what games “should” be. It annoys me because there are so many different people playing games who like them for completely different reasons. Gamers aren’t just one thing.”

Related Jobs

Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[04.26.18]
Game Designer
CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED — Warsaw, Poland
[04.26.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.25.18]
VFX Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.25.18]
UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Heartbeat Symposium: Exploring love, sex, and intimacy in games
H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games lays off some staff
Take a look back at some of the early concepts for What Remains of Edith Finch
Breath of the Wild is now the best-selling Zelda game to date


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image