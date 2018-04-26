Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox earnings on the rise thanks to third-party games and services

Xbox earnings on the rise thanks to third-party games and services

April 26, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 26, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft closed out the third quarter of its fiscal year last month, and today the company reported both its games business and the company as a whole saw revenues rise during the period.

The company's gaming business saw revenues rise 18 percent (or roughly $345 million) year-over-year, driven primarily by a 24 percent year-over-year uptick in sales of Xbox software (especially third-party games) and services.

And in case you're curious, Microsoft says the ranks of Xbox Live users swelled 13 percent, as 59 million people now use the platform across console, PC, and mobile devices.

Meanwhile, the company as a whole reported profits of $8.3 billion on revenues of $26.8 billion for the quarter, beating both (some) analyst expectations and the $4.8 billion earned on $22 million it reported during the same period last year.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Lead VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Engine Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.26.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Heartbeat Symposium: Exploring love, sex, and intimacy in games
H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games lays off some staff
Take a look back at some of the early concepts for What Remains of Edith Finch
Breath of the Wild is now the best-selling Zelda game to date


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image