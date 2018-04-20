Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: CD Projekt Red is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

April 26, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerCD Projekt Red

Location: Warsaw, Poland

DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES IN A NUTSHELL

  • Prototyping and coding gameplay features.
  • Taking a part in the design process of the gameplay.
  • Creating base gameplay system and tools for the gameplay designers to extend.
  • Ensuring that game scripts are well designed and are optimal in terms of CPU and memory consumption.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

  • At least 3 years’ experience in the games industry.
  • Good knowledge of C++.
  • Familiarity with the Visual Studio environment.
  • Knowledge of game engine architecture and algorithms.
  • Experience in creating gameplay mechanisms for games.
  • Ability to easily communicate in English.

WE OFFER YOU

  • A modern and relaxed studio atmosphere.
  • A chance to work in a booming industry, within an international team
  • A competitive salary and project-based bonuses.
  • Private healthcare & MultiSport card.
  • From 20 to to 26 days of paid vacation per year.
  • An exciting chance to work with the developers of one the most acclaimed role-playing games in recent history.
  • Step by step assistance and a ‘Relocation Package’ for new staff willing to relocate to Poland.
  • Polish lessons for foreign employees.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

