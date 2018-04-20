Get a job: CD Projekt Red is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Warsaw, Poland

DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES IN A NUTSHELL

Prototyping and coding gameplay features.

Taking a part in the design process of the gameplay.

Creating base gameplay system and tools for the gameplay designers to extend.

Ensuring that game scripts are well designed and are optimal in terms of CPU and memory consumption.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

At least 3 years’ experience in the games industry.

Good knowledge of C++.

Familiarity with the Visual Studio environment.

Knowledge of game engine architecture and algorithms.

Experience in creating gameplay mechanisms for games.

Ability to easily communicate in English.

WE OFFER YOU

A modern and relaxed studio atmosphere.

A chance to work in a booming industry, within an international team

A competitive salary and project-based bonuses.

Private healthcare & MultiSport card.

From 20 to to 26 days of paid vacation per year.

An exciting chance to work with the developers of one the most acclaimed role-playing games in recent history.

Step by step assistance and a ‘Relocation Package’ for new staff willing to relocate to Poland.

Polish lessons for foreign employees.

Interested? Apply now.

