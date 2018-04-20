Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Doing good user research at the end of game production

April 26, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

If you work in games you've probably heard the mantra 'test early, test often.'

At GDC 2015, Electronic Arts' Veronica Zammitto gave a talk (with a case study of Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare) that was all about what to do when you start testing early, and keep testing -- all the way through until the final leg of game production. 

At that final leg, Zammitto says, you may not be able to respond to testing feedback with the sort of radical changes you could pull off early on, but you can (and should!) still act on testing data by making fine-tuned adjustments and pivoting your game in response to player feedback.

Her talk was concise, practical, and all the more relevant today when so many games are launching early and evolving as live services. If you missed the talk in 2015, don't miss your opportunity to now watch Zammitto's presentation for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

