Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Norwegian customer watchdog calls out Nintendo, Sony, EA and Valve

Norwegian customer watchdog calls out Nintendo, Sony, EA and Valve

April 26, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 26, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Folks at the Norwegian Consumer Council seem to have reported Steam, Nintendo's eShop, the PlayStation Store, and EA's Origin storefront to the Norwegian Consumer Authority for violating European consumer protection laws.

What's interesting here is why the consumer protection agency seems to be targeting these specific platforms: according to the NCC's press release (roughly translated into English via Google), the company surveyed people in December and found that some people reportedly could not cancel pre-orders made via Nintendo's eShop. 

Moreover, the NCC claims that the PlayStation Network, Origin, and Steam don't meet the requirements for exempting themselves from the European Union's "right of withdrawal" directive, which broadly states (with caveats) that EU customers should be allowed to withdraw from/refund a purchase from the moment they make it until 14 days after they've received the goods.

Note that Valve, for example, publicly states that while it believes itself exempt from this right of withdrawal, it still voluntarily offers refunds in the spirit of the directive.

"[Right of withdrawal] can be and typically is excluded for boxed software that has been opened and for digitally provided content once it has been made available to the end user. This is what happens when you make a transaction on Steam: The EU statutory right of withdrawal ends the moment the content and services are added to your account," reads a Steam Support page on the topic. "At the same time, Steam voluntarily offers refunds to all of its customers worldwide in a way that is much more customer-friendly than our legal obligations."

You can read more details about the NCC's grievances in the formal complaint, which asks only that the Consumer Authority (which has the authority to do things like enforce fines and take legal action) "follow up on these issues".

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Lead VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Engine Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.26.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Heartbeat Symposium: Exploring love, sex, and intimacy in games
H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games lays off some staff
Take a look back at some of the early concepts for What Remains of Edith Finch
Breath of the Wild is now the best-selling Zelda game to date


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image