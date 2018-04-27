Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 27, 2018
April 27, 2018
April 27, 2018
Chat with the developers of Frostpunk at 12PM EDT

April 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
April 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
A few years ago, developer 11bit Studios took the world by surprise with the release of This War of Mine, a deadly serious war game that examined civilian life in a city under siege. This week, the company released Frostpunk, an alternate history game that at first seems to skew more fantastic, but ultimately seems interested in using the frozen setting to let players examine social choices of the Industrial Age. 

We're fascinating by Frostpunk's art, design, and purpose, and because of that, we're bringing developer 11bit Studios, led by Pawel Miechowski, onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12PM EDT. We plan on streaming the game while talking to the team about the practical concerns of making and selling a bleak city simulator in 2018.

Our guests will be beaming in all the way from Poland, so be sure to swing by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! And if you want to participate in more game developer interviews, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

