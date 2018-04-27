Chat with the developers of Frostpunk at 12PM EDT

A few years ago, developer 11bit Studios took the world by surprise with the release of This War of Mine, a deadly serious war game that examined civilian life in a city under siege. This week, the company released Frostpunk, an alternate history game that at first seems to skew more fantastic, but ultimately seems interested in using the frozen setting to let players examine social choices of the Industrial Age.

We're fascinating by Frostpunk's art, design, and purpose, and because of that, we're bringing developer 11bit Studios, led by Pawel Miechowski, onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12PM EDT. We plan on streaming the game while talking to the team about the practical concerns of making and selling a bleak city simulator in 2018.

Our guests will be beaming in all the way from Poland, so be sure to swing by and ask your questions in Twitch chat!