Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PS4 software fueling growth at Sony as hardware stalls

PS4 software fueling growth at Sony as hardware stalls

April 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has released its financials for the full-year ended March 31, 2018, and strong software sales once again fueled growth in the company's games division. 

Sales in division increased by 18 percent year-over-year to 1.94 trillion yen ($17.7 billion), largely due to the positive performance of PlayStation 4 software. Profits rose by 30.8 percent to 177.5 billion yen ($1.62 billion), again as a result of strong software sales. 

Sony doesn't expect that upward trend to continue, however, and is predicting a drop off in sales next year due to declining PlayStation 4 hardware sales - although it expects profits to hold firm thanks to its software lineup. 

Indeed, this year the company managed to sell 19 million PS4 consoles, taking lifetime sales to over 76 million units. 

Last year, however, the console maker managed to shift 20 million units, and given its now only predicting sales of 16 million units for the upcoming year (as the graph below shows), it wouldn't be lunacy to suggest the system may have peaked. 

Looking ahead then, Sony expects its games division to have pulled in sales of 1.9 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) and profits of 190 billion yen ($1.74 billion) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2019. 

Meanwhile, the company as a whole also reported a bump in sales and profits, with overall sales rising by 12.4 percent to 8.54 trillion yen ($77 billion) and profits increasing by 569 percent to 490 billion yen ($4.42 billion). 

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.27.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.27.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Senior Animator
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[04.26.18]
Studio Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Rare designed Sea of Thieves' infinite pirate generator
Nintendo partners with Japanese dev Cygames on new mobile title
PS4 software fueling growth at Sony as hardware stalls
Blog: A guide to successful group projects at university


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image