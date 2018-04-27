Nintendo partners with Japanese dev Cygames on new mobile title

Nintendo has partnered up with Japanese developer Cygames to create a new title for smartphones called Dragalia Lost.

The game is being pitched as an "all-new original action RPG application" built from the ground up for mobile.

Nintendo has been co-developing the title, and will jointly operate it along with Cygames. The deal will also see the console maker take a 5 percent stake in the studio.

Cygames is partly owned by Japanese mobile outfit DeNA, which linked up with Nintendo back in 2015 to help the company bring some of its most popular franchises to mobile.

Dragalia Lost will be released globally this summer, hitting shelves first in Japan before being rolled out in North America and Europe.