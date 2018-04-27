Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 27, 2018
Super Monday Night Combat shutting down due to new data protection regs

April 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Uber Entertainment is shutting down its free-to-play arena battler Super Monday Night Combat

The studio is sunsetting the game because it doesn't comply with the new European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines, which are coming into effect on May 25. 

It will remain active through til May 23, at which point the servers will be taken down and the title officially laid to rest. 

Uber is encouraging fans to cram in matches while they can, and has gifted players $10,000 of in-game currency so they can make the most of the multiplayer shooter's final days. 

"We want to thank all of you for your support of Super Monday Night Combat," wrote the developers in a short post. "Your passion is what made this game a pleasure to work on."

