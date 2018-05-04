VRDC returns in October as XRDC, so pitch your talks now!

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference, the premier event for creators of immersive VR (and AR) experiences, are excited to announce that VRDC is evolving to become XRDC, a new event encompassing the rich diversity of immersive experiences.

This is exciting because XRDC promises to be the premier conference for virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality innovation. The event is taking place October 29th and 30th at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, and now is the time to submit your pitches for talks!

Specifically, the XRDC Advisory Board is accepting submissions exploring virtual, augmented and mixed reality pertaining to healthcare, education, and training applications as well as both game and non-game entertainment-immersive development.

This year XRDC sessions will be organized into five tracks, as follows:

Games & Entertainment: Expand your knowledge of how AR, VR & MR is being developed to entertain in the Games & Entertainment Track. From active, heart pumping, first-person adventures to relaxing, passive immersion in alternate realities, AR, VR & MR evolves entertainment beyond the screen and takes the user into the heart of the story itself. Whether you're a programmer, designer, producer, artist, or in business development, gain inspiration from ground-breaking work in game and entertainment AR, VR & MR and learn skills to grow your expertise.

Education & Training: The Education & Training AR, VR & MR track is dedicated to bringing forward the most innovative and exciting advancements in AR, VR & MR training and educational applications. Hear from experts creating immersive, interactive learning environments and discover inventive educational approaches to making students and trainees more engaged and able to grasp everything from abstract concepts to practical, technical skills. Attend to be inspired by the work of others, learn about new advancements in the space, and apply them to your own business objectives.

Innovation: Learn from experts breaking ground on the frontier of XR development in the Innovation Track. Hear in-depth lectures and panels illustrating how augmented, virtual, and mixed reality haves the power to influence how we connect and engage with the world around us. Be inspired by innovative applications of immersive experiences across industries including construction, retail & commercial, industrial design, and more.

Healthcare: Applications for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality promise to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes, providing innovative training and data solutions for healthcare providers, and immersive treatments and therapies for patients. AR, MR, and VR solutions are a natural extension of the development of technology and growth in healthcare data, with rapid adoption and a strong market outlook.

Partners: Have or need a great tool, service, product, or platform that enables developers to create innovative AR, VR & MR experiences? The XRDC Partners Track aims to provide session content that enables companies to communicate the value of their tool or service and educate developers on how to use the technology. Contact [email protected] or visit the UBM Game Network hub to learn more!

Make sure to review the XRDC submission guidelines before submitting your talk, but don't delay -- the call for submissions will remain open until June 4th at 11:59pm PT!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas