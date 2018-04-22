Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2018
Video: Pulling off portal locomotion in the VR game Budget Cuts

April 27, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Video, Vault

Giving players the power to move around your VR game without making themselves sick is tricky business, but Neat Corporation seem to pulled it off pretty well with the "portal" locomotion in its VR sneaker Budget Cuts.

As part of VRDC @ GDC 2018 earlier this year, Neat Corp.'s Joachim Holmer gave an insightful talk about how the studio conceived of and implemented the solution.

It was a fun, concise talk that shed light on the ins and outs of the game's portal translocator device, the technical implementation of the system, and Neat's solutions to making it performant.

Holmer's presentation was very interesting, especially if you're a VR dev or a fan of Budget Cuts, so don't miss your chance to now watch his talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel! 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

