Video: Pulling off portal locomotion in the VR game Budget Cuts

Giving players the power to move around your VR game without making themselves sick is tricky business, but Neat Corporation seem to pulled it off pretty well with the "portal" locomotion in its VR sneaker Budget Cuts.

As part of VRDC @ GDC 2018 earlier this year, Neat Corp.'s Joachim Holmer gave an insightful talk about how the studio conceived of and implemented the solution.

It was a fun, concise talk that shed light on the ins and outs of the game's portal translocator device, the technical implementation of the system, and Neat's solutions to making it performant.

Holmer's presentation was very interesting, especially if you're a VR dev or a fan of Budget Cuts, so don't miss your chance to now watch his talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault.



