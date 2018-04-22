Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam Spy isn't dead, but it's not back at 100% yet either

Steam Spy isn't dead, but it's not back at 100% yet either

April 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Steam Spy creator Sergey Galyonkin has opened up about how Valve’s recent changes to Steam interfered with his unofficial Steam sales tracker, noting in a Medium post that he’s working on getting everything up and running again despite the setback. 

In its previous form, Steam Spy was be a useful tool for developers looking get a read on trends in video game markets, so the return of the service could stand to once again give developers an information boost.

Right now, Galyonkin says he has brought Steam Spy back online in a limited capacity. Following a second change to the Steam API and hundreds of emails to developers, he says he decided to set the new algorithm powering the utility live and get basic features like the ownership ranges, playtime distribution, and related games up and running once again. 

But he notes that, in this new form, Steam Spy is by no means as accurate as its earlier version. Galyonkin says that the margin of error is within 10 percent for a good chunk of the games he has verifiable data for, but that he’s spotted some “crazy outliers” as well.

Galyonkin's full post has more details on the issues Steam Spy encountered when Valve switched things up and a full explanation of what's different between the old and new utility.

Related Jobs

Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[04.27.18]
Graphics Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[04.27.18]
Contract Gameplay Engineer/Paid Internship
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[04.27.18]
Technical Art Director
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.27.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Rare designed Sea of Thieves' infinite pirate generator
Book Excerpt: How speedrunners shed light on P.T.'s ghost story
With the PlayStation 4 at 73M sold, Sony braces for sales to slow
Nintendo partners with Japanese dev Cygames on new mobile title


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image