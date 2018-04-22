Get a job: Stardock is hiring a Graphics Engineer

Location: Plymouth, Michigan

Stardock released the first DirectX 12 game as well as the first game to support both DirectX 12 and Vulkan. We are currently seeking a full-time Graphics Engineer to work on our next generation game engine for both announced and unannounced titles to build up our team of dedicated and experienced talent! This is a salaried, full-time position at our Plymouth, Michigan office.

Primary Responsibilities Include:

Develop graphics technologies to enable aesthetics and gameplay.

Create and optimize shaders and materials to run on a variety of platforms and machine specifications.

Develop systems for animations and special effects.

Creating and maintaining game art pipeline.

Education and/or Experience Desired:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent work experience.

5+ years of DirectX, Open GL, or Metal experience.

Strong proficiency in Math including Linear Algebra, Trigonometry and Quaternions.

A passion for optimization and familiarity with optimization tools.

Self-motivated, likes to identify and solve problems.

Familiarity with Vulkan and excitement about its potential.

Very strong C++ background.

Interested? Apply now.

