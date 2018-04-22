Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Stardock is hiring a Graphics Engineer

April 27, 2018
Graphics EngineerStardock Systems

Location: Plymouth, Michigan

Stardock released the first DirectX 12 game as well as the first game to support both DirectX 12 and Vulkan. We are currently seeking a full-time Graphics Engineer to work on our next generation game engine for both announced and unannounced titles to build up our team of dedicated and experienced talent!  This is a salaried, full-time position at our Plymouth, Michigan office.

 Primary Responsibilities Include:

  • Develop graphics technologies to enable aesthetics and gameplay.
  • Create and optimize shaders and materials to run on a variety of platforms and machine specifications. 
  • Develop systems for animations and special effects.
  • Creating and maintaining game art pipeline.

 Education and/or Experience Desired:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent work experience.
  • 5+ years of DirectX, Open GL, or Metal experience.
  • Strong proficiency in Math including Linear Algebra, Trigonometry and Quaternions.
  • A passion for optimization and familiarity with optimization tools.
  • Self-motivated, likes to identify and solve problems. 
  • Familiarity with Vulkan and excitement about its potential. 
  • Very strong C++ background.

Interested? Apply now.

