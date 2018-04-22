Get a job: Stardock is hiring a Graphics Engineer

Location: Plymouth, Michigan
Stardock released the first DirectX 12 game as well as the first game to support both DirectX 12 and Vulkan. We are currently seeking a full-time Graphics Engineer to work on our next generation game engine for both announced and unannounced titles to build up our team of dedicated and experienced talent! This is a salaried, full-time position at our Plymouth, Michigan office.
Primary Responsibilities Include:
Education and/or Experience Desired:
Interested? Apply now.
