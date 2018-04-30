Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bungie will finally release Destiny companion album Music of the Spheres

Bungie will finally release Destiny companion album Music of the Spheres

April 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Audio, Business/Marketing

Bungie will finally give its Destiny companion album 'Music of the Spheres' (MoTS) an official release.

The eight-piece symphony was co-created by Marty O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori, and Paul McCartney, and was originally scheduled for release alongside Destiny back in 2014. 

Due to a legal and professional dispute between Bungie and composer O'Donnell, however, the album never saw the light of day. 

Various restorations and leaks have made their way online in the past, but Bungie has always moved quickly to take down those unsanctioned releases. 

Thankfully, fans will no longer have to scour the internet in search of bootlegs and reimaginings, with Bungie telling Reddit users it "plans to officially release MoTS in the near future."

The company's community manager 'Cozmo23' promised to deliver more details soon, but it seems the upcoming release will go ahead without any input from O'Donnell, who also appeared on Reddit to ask whether Bungie were planning on telling him at some point. 

Despite being out of the loop, the composer, who's long hoped the album would find its way into the world, called the decision "good news."

Related Jobs

Poleaxe Games LLC
Poleaxe Games LLC — Jacksonville, Florida, United States
[04.30.18]
Lead Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.30.18]
Team Lead Art Ã¢Â€Â“ for a New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.30.18]
Head of Art
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.30.18]
Senior Mobile Unity/ C# Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making Frostpunk grim without descending to dark comedy
How Rare designed Sea of Thieves' infinite pirate generator
Book Excerpt: How data miners shed light on P.T.'s ghost story
With the PlayStation 4 at 73M sold, Sony braces for sales to slow


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image