Bungie will finally release Destiny companion album Music of the Spheres

Bungie will finally give its Destiny companion album 'Music of the Spheres' (MoTS) an official release.

The eight-piece symphony was co-created by Marty O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori, and Paul McCartney, and was originally scheduled for release alongside Destiny back in 2014.

Due to a legal and professional dispute between Bungie and composer O'Donnell, however, the album never saw the light of day.

Various restorations and leaks have made their way online in the past, but Bungie has always moved quickly to take down those unsanctioned releases.

Thankfully, fans will no longer have to scour the internet in search of bootlegs and reimaginings, with Bungie telling Reddit users it "plans to officially release MoTS in the near future."

The company's community manager 'Cozmo23' promised to deliver more details soon, but it seems the upcoming release will go ahead without any input from O'Donnell, who also appeared on Reddit to ask whether Bungie were planning on telling him at some point.

Despite being out of the loop, the composer, who's long hoped the album would find its way into the world, called the decision "good news."